How to watch Sacred Games free online on Netflix? Follow these steps

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, Sacred Games is based on a book by Vikram Chandra.

Netflix’s first original Indian series, Sacred Games, has lived up to the expectations and is creating a buzz both for right and wrong reasons. Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, the series is based on a book by author Vikram Chandra by the same title and has been co-directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The 8-episode series is available to stream online for those with Netflix subscription.

However, Netflix suffered a major setback when the series was leaked on Tamilrockers, which is notorious for leaking pirated versions of Indian films on its site. What a lot of people don’t know is that they can watch Sacred Games for free on Netflix without promoting piracy. Yes, you read it right!

Actually, Netflix offers a month-to-month subscription service and all its news users are eligible for a one-month trial on the platform. This means that you can stream the shows and movies free of cost for the first 30 days. If the subscription is cancelled within the first (trial) month itself, Netflix will not charge you anything. However, do keep in mind that you are eligible for 1-month free trial only once per email address.

To watch Sacred Games free online on Netflix, follow these steps –

1. Go to Netflix.com and click on the link that says ‘Join Free For A Month’.

2. You will have three plans to choose from. Select as per the requirement and internet connectivity.

3. Create an account using your email id.

4. Enter your email address and password to login.

5. Now, start watching Sacred Games on Netflix!

Just make sure that once you are done watching the series, you cancel the subscription within a month of signing up so that you aren’t charged. However, if you like the content and are willing to pay for it, subscribe to Netflix and continue watching the shows.