Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 registration: Here’s how to register and participate in KBC

Amitabh Bachchan is back on Television with his most loved game show - Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show, which is based on the lines of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, is now in its 11th season. The registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 have opened from May 1, 2019. The channel has released a short video of the host Amitabh Bachchan explaining the process to register and participate in KBC 11. In case you missed it, here's the three-stage process to register and participate in KBC 11: How to register for KBC 11? The registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has begun from May 1, 2019, 9 pm onwards. The viewers can register online through SonyLiv's website and filling up a form. They can also register offline via IVR, SMS, etc. How to participate in KBC 11? Stage 1) Over a period of few weeks, the host Amitabh Bachchan will ask a question every day beginning from May 1, via SonyLiv app/website or SMS. The participant has to give the right answers to all the questions via the app/website or SMS. A specially created computer program (randomizer) will select some of the participants who've given the correct answers for stage 2. Stage 2) The randomly selected participants will get a phone call from the channel in which they will be asked a few questions, along with their personal details. Post that, once again some of those who've answered all the questions correctly, will be selected by the randomizer for Stage 3 - which is the ground audition round. Stage 3) The ground auditions will be held in several cities across the country. Here, the selected participants have to physically appear for a written general knowledge test. They will also be required to give a short video interview which will be recorded. Post that, the participants who manage to get the highest score, will be invited to play the Fastest Finger First round in the presence of Amitabh Bachchan in the studio. Amitabh Bachchan also shared that an audit team strictly watches over every stage of the selection process and at no point is anyone required to pay any kind of money to anybody, in order to get selected. He added that if anyone asks the participants to pay money, that person isn't associated with the show.