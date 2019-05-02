Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 registration: Here’s how to register and participate in KBC

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 2, 2019 3:11:35 PM

Wondering how to make it to the hot seat? Amitabh Bachchan explains the 3-stage process to make it to Kaun Banega Crorepati 2019. Read on...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11, KBC 11, kaun banega crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan, KBC, registration, kbc registration for season 11 2019, kbc 2019, welcome in sanskrit, abhinandan, abhinandan meaning, kbc, nachiket meaning, kbc registration 11, nachiketa meaning, kbc registration 2019, kbc registration, narendra meaning, nachiketa, mahendra meaning, kaun banega crorepati 2019, sony liv app, kbc sonyliv, nachiket meaning in hindi, kbc- sonyliv.in, welcome in sanskrit translation, welcome meaning in sanskrit, abhinandan meaning in english, meaning of abhinandan, sony liv kbcKaun Banega Crorepati 11?s registrations have begun from May 1.

Amitabh Bachchan is back on Television with his most loved game show – Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show, which is based on the lines of Who Wants to be a Millionaire, is now in its 11th season. The registrations for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 have opened from May 1, 2019. The channel has released a short video of the host Amitabh Bachchan explaining the process to register and participate in KBC 11.

In case you missed it, here’s the three-stage process to register and participate in KBC 11:

How to register for KBC 11?
The registration process for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 has begun from May 1, 2019, 9 pm onwards. The viewers can register online through SonyLiv’s website and filling up a form. They can also register offline via IVR, SMS, etc.

How to participate in KBC 11?
Stage 1) Over a period of few weeks, the host Amitabh Bachchan will ask a question every day beginning from May 1, via SonyLiv app/website or SMS. The participant has to give the right answers to all the questions via the app/website or SMS.

READ: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Coolie No. 1’ gets a release date!

A specially created computer program (randomizer) will select some of the participants who’ve given the correct answers for stage 2.

Stage 2) The randomly selected participants will get a phone call from the channel in which they will be asked a few questions, along with their personal details. Post that, once again some of those who’ve answered all the questions correctly, will be selected by the randomizer for Stage 3 – which is the ground audition round.

Stage 3) The ground auditions will be held in several cities across the country. Here, the selected participants have to physically appear for a written general knowledge test. They will also be required to give a short video interview which will be recorded. Post that, the participants who manage to get the highest score, will be invited to play the Fastest Finger First round in the presence of Amitabh Bachchan in the studio.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared that an audit team strictly watches over every stage of the selection process and at no point is anyone required to pay any kind of money to anybody, in order to get selected. He added that if anyone asks the participants to pay money, that person isn’t associated with the show.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Kaun Banega Crorepati season 11 registration: Here’s how to register and participate in KBC
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition