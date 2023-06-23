How the multiverse has failed to give marvel phase 4 superheroes its Marvel-ness

Marvel’s secret invasion is currently the talk of the town among all the marvel fans. But it does not overshadows the idea that Marvel Phase 4 is failing to keep up to our expectations. The dynamic cinematic universe of Marvel and DC is a fiesta of superheroes, capes, and cosmic powers. And not just dangling a carrot here, but this article is going to give you some very serious pointers to use in your next Marvel V/s Dc debate.

With the introduction of characters like She-hulk and Shang-chi, as Marvel’s Phase 4 takes centre stage, there is a growing concern among fans that the latest roster of heroes fails to ignite the same passion as their predecessors. In this nerdy exposé, we explore the notion that Marvel’s new superheroes are falling short, while DC Comics is soaring higher than ever before with its animated and live-action movies. Join us as we unravel the ongoing battle between the two comic giants!

The multiverse of MCU is collapsing

Marvel’s greatest strength, which used to be its superpower, has now become its kryptonite. They’re facing a challenge even bigger than defeating Thanos and wrapping up the Infinity Saga. What’s the issue? Well, they’re struggling to weave together all these individual storylines into one epic, cohesive tapestry. After the epic climax of Avengers: Endgame, it’s no surprise that Marvel faced a creative dilemma. I mean, how do you top eradicating half of all life and then restoring it? It’s a tough act to follow, no doubt.

But here’s where things get a bit frustrating. Instead of fully capitalizing on the rich potential of the central multiverse concept, Marvel seems to be struggling. Meanwhile, our friendly neighbourhood rival, DC, inadvertently proves that they’ve got their multiverse game on point. It’s like a parallel universe where the tables have turned!

Let’s be real, the snap in Infinity War was a devastating moment in the MCU’s history. It shook us to our very core. But now, it feels like Marvel is relying too heavily on its consequences, using it as an excuse for everything. “Why did this happen?” “Oh, the snap, you know.” It’s starting to wear thin, and as a fan, I’m yearning for more originality and depth in Phase 4.

Remember how Scott Lang got trapped in the Quantum Realm but didn’t vanish, while poor Hope, Hank, and Janet got snapped? Then Avengers: Endgame revealed that Shuri was snapped too, but Captain Marvel managed to survive. Phew! It’s like keeping track of a gazillion timelines in a multiverse! And the list of “snapped” characters keeps growing, Peter Parker’s buddies and classmates, except for Brad Davis, and even Jane Foster got the “snap treatment” to keep their stories going. It’s like they’re saying, “Hey, no worries, the snap saved the day!”

The snap by Thanos has become the MCU’s go-to excuse for bringing characters back and filling in plot holes. It’s like a cosmic reset button that conveniently justifies their return without having to worry about ageing or recasting. It feels a bit too easy, don’t you think?

DC’s strategy of not interwinding the lives of its characters gives it an upper-hand

DC, on the other hand, has been embracing the multiverse concept for a while now, and they’re doing it with flair. They have a pre-existing template that they’re building upon, and it’s refreshing to see how they’re exploring different universes and characters. It’s like they’re saying, “Hey, Marvel, look what we can do!”

While Marvel may have the live-action universe on lock, DC has been quietly building an empire in both animated and the live-action movies and series realm. From the iconic “Shazam” to Synder’s “Justice League,” DC has consistently delivered top-notch storytelling through masterpieces. Their ability to capture the essence of beloved characters in animated form is unrivalled, creating a deep and lasting connection with fans.

Perhaps Marvel’s phase 4 needs to embrace a bit of the DC magic. As the universe expands, there is a growing need for innovation and reinvention. Marvel fans crave fresh narratives, captivating heroes, and intricate plotlines. While the foundation laid by earlier phases cannot be ignored, it’s time for Marvel to take a leap into uncharted territories, just as DC has done with its diverse cinematic offerings.

In the ongoing battle for superhero supremacy, Marvel’s Phase 4 finds itself at a crossroads. As fans raise concerns about the monotony of new characters, DC Comics stands poised to claim the throne with its animated and live-action triumphs.

Multiverse isn’t the only problem in the plot line of the MCU

Moreover, Marvel is on the voyage of bringing more female superheroes to the team but it appears that in setting the stage for women-centric, they have failed to incorporate the most important factor, the “Marvel-ness” and add up the non-sensical powers that the previous characters had. Not that only these powers are a factor, because if it were the case then Natasha Romanoff could never have been so popular. Somewhere the storyline of these characters (including all the male characters) is failing to resonate with even loyal Marvel fans.

Remember the golden age when Tony Stark’s charismatic wit and the mighty Avengers assembled to save the day when Jarvis was the only AI people knew? Those were the days when Marvel held an iron grip on the superhero genre. Yet, as Phase 4 rolls out, fans can’t help but notice a certain staleness creeping in. Marvel seems to be relying on a select few characters, such as Doctor Strange, Superman, and the enigmatic Moon Knight, to carry the weight of the universe. Are they the lifeboats rescuing a sinking ship?

Let’s rewind the clock a bit, shall we? There was a time when the Avengers were the undisputed champions of superhero cinema. Their triumphs on the big screen were matched only by their dominance on comic book pages. We recall the groundbreaking “Captain America” that kicked off the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the earth-shattering “Avengers” that united heroes like never before, and the heart-wrenching “Endgame” that left us all in tears. Marvel’s past success casts a long shadow over its current endeavours.

It seems like Marvel’s attempt at keeping everything connected and having one grand narrative is causing some serious complications. Honestly, maybe they should’ve taken a page out of DC’s book and embraced the multiverse concept. You know, telling multiple stories with different characters that can exist independently. DC has had success with that approach, especially outside of their cinematic universe mess.

The MCU is finding it hard to strike a balance between giving each character their due and exploring the mind-blowing possibilities of a multiverse. As a result, we’re left with a franchise that can still deliver awesome smaller-scale stories like She-Hulk and Ms Marvel, but it’s struggling to reach the heights of its ambitions.

DCEU is gearing up for a comeback under new leadership. Who knows? It might just give Marvel a run for its money! The DCEU’s lowest points may be ripe for analysis and deconstruction, but they sure bring a quirky kind of joy.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m still excited about what Phase 4 has in store. Marvel has proven time and again that it can surprise us and deliver amazing stories. But as a nerdy Marvel fan, I can’t help but feel a bit disappointed that they’re not fully utilizing the potential of the multiverse concept.

However, it is essential to remember that these comic book giants have always been engaged in a friendly rivalry, inspiring each other to push the boundaries of storytelling and deliver epic tales of heroism. So, let’s keep our hopes high, don our favourite capes, and wait eagerly for both Marvel and DC to continue dazzling us with their superheroic creations!