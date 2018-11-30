How Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are monetising their wedding with brand endorsements and social media plugs

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding highlights: The couple is reportedly going to tie the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace on December 2 in a big fat day-long Indian wedding. (IE)

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding highlights: Celebrations for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding have just begun with the star couple leaving for Jodhpur in Rajasthan on the morning of Thursday, November 29. While fans are going gaga over star couple’s PDA and viral pics all over social media, it is quite evident that the wedding is going to be a grand affair. The internet has been buzzing with news about the duo ever since they were seen together at airports and at events, especially after their engagement on August 18 in Mumbai. From going together on private dinners to attending US Open as a ‘fam’, PeeCee and Nick have given major couple goals to all love birds out there.

The couple is reportedly going to tie the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace on December 2 in a big fat day-long Indian wedding. Beginning from November 28, their wedding celebrations will last for five days where the couple will exchange their vows under Christian traditions as well as perform a Hindu ceremony. Besides, our desi girl is definitely making her wedding a smart one. Reports have it that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ are monetising their wedding in a big way.

It is pretty evident from PeeCee and Nick’s social media handles that the couple is endorsing a bunch of brands from Tiffany’s to Elit Vodka to Lime cycles. Certainly, these endorsements are taking the burden of a super-expensive wedding affair off their shoulders. Interestingly, these are the brands Priyanka and Nick are seen endorsing on their Instagram handle:

1. Tiffany & Co.

It was no fluke for Priyanka Chopra to celebrate her bridal shower at Tiffany & Co’s flagship store in New York City in the United States. Besides, her fiance Nick Jonas shut down the London story to purchase a Rs 2.1 crore engagement ring for her. In the month of October, a few of Priyanka’s friends from both inside and outside the film industry, along with her mother Madhu Chopra and future mother-in-law Denise Jonas in attendance, threw her a bridal shower party at Tiffany’s Blue Box cafe. Priyanka’s friends from Hollywood, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong’o and Bollywood friends Neetu Singh and Sonali Bendre, also attended the party.

2. Ralph Lauren

View this post on Instagram @ralphlauren 50th Anniversary #RL50 #aboutlastnight #spectacular A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 8, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT

PeeCee’s Instagram handle also has a picture of Nick and her along with Ralph Lauren at the latter’s 50th birthday celebrations. A report by Hindustan Times also put some light on the fact that Priyanka and Nick will be wearing Ralph Lauren on their wedding day. Interestingly, the two met for the first time at the 2017 Met Gala, while representing Ralph Lauren.

3. Elit Vodka

While PeeCee celebrated her bridal shower at Tiffany, her love interest had his very own sailor-themed bachelor party. Posing with a bottle of Elit vodka, estimated to be valued at around $150,000 (Rs 1,06,70,250), Nick’s Instagram handles suggested the man had a blast.

4. LimeBike

In another Instagram post, Nick was seen posing with a number of LimeBike scooters that he gifted his groomsmen. The caption on his post read, “I was searching for a fun way for my groomsmen to be mobile and ready to roll – so I called up my friends at @LimeBike for some help.” Apart from the groomsmen, the groom is certainly on a roll.

5. Amazon

PeeCee also collaborated with Amazon in order get herself a custom designed special wedding registry, which reportedly cost about $14,000, but for which Amazon pledged to donate $100,000 (Rs 71,13,500) to UNICEF. Not to forget, Priyanka Chopra is a UNICEF ambassador. Her Instagram post read, “I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with @amazon. They have everything that you need in one place! Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, a charity that is extremely important to me!!! For wedding registry inspo, take a look at my guide (link in bio)!”