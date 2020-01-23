How much does stay at Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat cost? SRK reveals on Twitter

In his ‘ask me’ session, Shah Rukh Khan answered questions on Twitter ranging from personal advice to life lessons (PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat: Actor Shah Rukh Khan is famous for his quippy humour and quirky responses, be it in interviews or on social media. The actor kept his wittiness up in a recent question and answer session with fans on Twitter also. Shah Rukh Khan was asked how much he would charge to rent a room to a fan in his Mumbai house ‘Mannat’. In a quirky reply, SRK said that it would take 30 years of hard work.

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Mannat is Shah Rukh Khan’s sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai’s Bandra and in his earlier interviews, he revealed that it was his dream to own a bungalow one day. In a recent interview with Radio Mirchi, SRK revealed that the bungalow, which has an estimated price of around Rs 200 crore, is the most expensive thing he owns.

In his ‘ask me’ session, he answered questions ranging from personal advice to life lessons. However, that didn’t stop him from making the session light-hearted. After a fan shared a picture of himself riding a bike and asking what SRK thought of it, the actor chided the fan, asking him to wear a helmet.

Wear a helmet!!! https://t.co/9pFOWjUDaW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

He also threw back to his 2004 film ‘Main Hoon Na’, when a fan asked him for his advice to students of Chemistry. He tagged actress Sushmita Sen and said that he would redirect the question to his “Chemistry teacher”, a role she played in the film.

Please direct this question to my chemistry teacher..@thesushmitasen https://t.co/V9ClwzU6Oh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

His Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was also brought into the question and answer session. A fan asked him when KKR would appoint cricketer Shubhman Gill as the captain. To this, Shah Rukh Khan said that it would happen as soon as the fan would be given the position of head coach for the team.

As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend. https://t.co/1SSCwWLS8E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020