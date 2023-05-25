How is the Bada Bharat show different from other talk shows? Know it here

Talk shows have been around for several decades and are known for their ability to engage audiences and spark meaningful discussions. Mostly the mission of such shows is to discuss various topics such as current events, controversies, entertainment, and personal stories. In the modern context, talk shows have become increasingly relevant, particularly with the rise of social media and the increasing importance of public discourse. They are seen as a way to provide a platform for people to share their opinions and perspectives on a range of topics with all the teachings that one can imagine.

One such show that has brought all of this together is The Bada Bharat Show introduced by renowned Motivational Speaker, Business Coach, and Founder & CEO of Bada Business Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Vivek Bindra. He invites numerous personalities every Wednesday on his YouTube channel and showers the audience with lessons to remember. The Bada Bharat show has become an important tool for public figures to connect with the public and share their views on important issues. The show often features social media influencers, celebrities, entrepreneurs, and many such prominent guests, providing them a platform for discussing their ideas and promoting their causes.

Additionally, talk shows have become a popular form of entertainment in India, with many shows featuring celebrity guests, comedy skits, or music performances. As these shows usually shape public opinion on a range of issues, The Bada Bharat Show stands out in this genre because of its quality content and the motive of delivering learnings from the lives of people who have brought a positive change in the country in some way. Also, the show features interviews with successful entrepreneurs and business leaders who share their insights and experiences on various topics related to entrepreneurship, business growth, and management. It also aims to inspire and educate aspiring entrepreneurs and business owners in India and beyond.

In India, people love to watch talk shows on a wide range of topics such as infotainment, social issues, entertainment, sports, and business. The Bada Bharat Show covers all of it with personalities from different fields making appearances in the two seasons so far. Here are the different categories that the show has covered for the viewers:

Social Media Influencers: Social Media stars like Ranveer Allahabadia have guided those who want to make their name on social media today through the Bada Bharat Show. Dignitaries from the Government of India: In the latest episodes, Minister of Earth Sciences, Shri Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari appeared for exclusive interviews and talked about the present and past portfolios they have handled thus far in their career. Entertainment: Kapil Sharma, Manoj Muntashir, R. Madhavan, and Raju Srivastava are some of the known names from the entertainment industry. They talked about their journey and have given numerous learnings to the general public. Sports and Fitness: Commonwealth Games and Asian Games medalist Divya Kakran also appeared on the show and talked about her journey, inspiring so many girls who want to excel in sports. Also, Yatinder Singh and Anand Arnold were instrumental in motivating people to take care of their health and fitness. Business and Entrepreneurship: Prafull Billore and Alakh Pandey have taken their respective companies to new heights. Their episodes on the Bada Bharat Show also went viral on the entire internet. There are so many guests like them on this platform. Spiritual and Wellness: Personalities like Gaur Gopal Das, Shri Shri Ravi Shankar, Jaya Kishori, and Amogh Leela Prabhu have brought insights into this category and have provided solutions to some key problems of common people. Education: Bada Business being an EdTech platform itself has invited a lot of Ed-tech superstars of the modern era. Khan Sir, Alakh Pandey, Avadh Ojha, Aman Dhattarwal, and Anand Kumar are some of the names that have arrived on the show and have talked about their lives along with addressing some key issues of the education sector. Child Prodigies: To give inspiration to a lot of children and their parents around the country, the Bada Bharat Show featured guests like Kautilya Pandit, Janhvi Panwar, Sparsh Shah, and Avi Sharma. Social Activists: Sharif Chacha and Ambulance Dada also made an appearance and their journey shows how they have contributed to society without even thinking about themselves. Guests like these have encouraged others to stand up for society and do some work for humanity.

There are so many influential guests on The Bada Bharat Show who come and talk about their motives and influence so many people to start their journey and contribute to the country in one way or another. This is the quality that makes this show special from others, especially in a world where the Internet is King and people are easily influenced by it.

Overall, talk shows provide insights and information on a range of topics but when it is blended with learnings and lessons from interesting guests and a knowledgeable host such as The Bada Bharat Show, it automatically becomes popular among the audience.