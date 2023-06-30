Housefull 5 release date announced: Akshay Kumar promises ‘Five times madness’ for Diwali 2024

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took upon his social media handles to officially make the announcement of Housefull 5, the fifth installment of the popular comedy franchise, Housefull, today on Friday. Sharing the official poster of the movie, Akshay Kumar said,” Get ready for FIVE times the madness! Bringing to y’all Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. See you in cinemas on Diwali 2024!”

The movie promises to take you on a hilarious roller coaster of pleasure and amusement.

The tweet also confirmed that the movie will have a star-studded cast which is yet to be revealed alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Source: Instagram/ Akshay Kumar

The announcement of “Housefull 5” has set social media abuzz, with fans and movie buffs expressing their excitement and anticipation for the film. Memes, witty comments, and speculations about the storyline have flooded various platforms.People were excited about the release and some of the comments read “the comedy kind is back” , “can’t wait for Housefull 5”. While others were not as delighted and said that the movie would be 5 times cringe. Some even asked about the release of ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Housefull is an Indian comedy film series with Ritesh Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar in lead in all the installments. The first two installments of the franchise were directed by Sajid Khan. The third film, Housefull 3, was directed by Sajid-Farhad and fourth film Housefull 4 was directed by Farhad Samji. The series is produced under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson owned by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner. The film series in among the highest grossing film series in India.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani would be releasing in Diwali 2024.