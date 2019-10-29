Housefull 4 Box Office Collection: Tamilrockers leak movie online as Akshay Kumar-starrer marches towards Rs 100 crore

Housefull 4 opened with Rs 19.08 crore on Friday and went on to earn Rs 18.82 crore, Rs 15.33 crore and Rs 34.56 crore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively.

Housefull 4 Box Office Collection: Starring Khiladi Kumar Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda, the multi-starrer comedy flick Housefull 4 is having an impressive run at the box-office. After earning a whopping Rs 34.56 crore on Monday, the film’s total collection stands Rs 87.78 crore. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that Housefull 4 has set the box office on fire. Adarsh said that the reason behind this massive collection on Monday is because it was a national holiday which gave he movie push at the ticket window. Taran Adarsh added that film’s business on Tuesday and Wednesday will be crucial for its overall collection. Housefull 4 opened with Rs 19.08 crore on Friday and went on to earn Rs 18.82 crore, Rs 15.33 crore and Rs 34.56 crore on Saturday, Sunday and Monday respectively.

The films’ business might face some dent as the online film piracy website Tamilrockers has released the film Housefull 4 online for free download. Housefull 4 is already facing tough competition from Tapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pedmekar s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao and Boman Irani’s Made in China. While Saand Ki Aankh tracks the inspirational story of India’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, Made in India is a comedy about a Gujarati entrepreneur who goes to China and gets a new marketing idea.

As Tamilrockers have now leaked Housefull 4 online, the Akshay Kumar-starrer will have to sustain its momentum at the box office to earn an impressive lifetime collection. This Diwali, apart from three Bollywooed release, Tamil cinema also saw the big release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Bigil which is also racking moolah at the box office.