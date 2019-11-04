Hotstar, Netflix, Apple TV plus, Amazon Prime Video: Which one is better? Here’s a complete guide

Hotstar vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Apple TV plus

Hotstar vs Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video vs Apple TV plus: With more and more viewers inclining towards over-the-top (OTT) media services such as Apple TV plus, Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, a debate has emerged about which one provides the best content as well as service. While Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video have been there for a while, Apple decided to take a plunge with its latest offering Apple TV plus. Let’s take a look at content, subscription fees, and quality of service provided by these OTT platforms.

Apple TV plus

Apple promised ad-free video streaming service and has launched it in over 100 countries along with India. Apple has a strong customer base in India. The tech major gas already shelled out a huge amount of money and tied up with Jennifer Aniston and eminent director Steven Spielberg.

Apple TV plus content, shows

Apple TV plus’ list of shows include “For All Mankind”, “The Morning Show”, “See”, “The Elephant Queen”, “Ghost Writer”. The company has said that more shows will be added.

Apple TV plus price, subscription charges in India

Apple TV plus is offering its service at Rs 99. Customers will also get a seven-day free trial. Apple TV plus is available on iPod Touch, iPad, iPhone, and smart TVs like Samsung, Sony and LG. However, right now Apple TV plus is not available on Android, and Windows devices.

Hotstar

Hotstar is owned by global major Disney. It will be safe to say that Hotstar till now is the most popular video streaming service in India.

Hotstar movies, shows

Hotstar offers a list of movies as well as a host of international shows. One can watch popular shows like Silicon Valley, Game of Thrones on Hotstar. Apart from this Hotstar is home of Indian cricket, English Premier League, Indian Super League, Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Premier League (IPL).

Hotstar subscription

Most of the Hotstar content can be watched for free. However, the platform has a premium membership segment under which viewers need to pay Rs 299 per month and Rs 999 per year. It has also a category in the form of Hotstar VIP, You need to pay Rs 365 per year to have access.

Netflix

Netflix is the most popular video streaming service provider in the world.

Netflix India best series, movies

Netflix offers a wide range of shows- from US and Indian original shows. While it has top international shows like House of Cards, Stranger Things, The Crown, Indian original shows like Sacred Games and Delhi Crime have put the platform in the top league.

Netflix subscription plans

Netflix offers smartphone or tablet-based service along with regular service that can be viewed on television, desktop. Netflix’s mobile-only plan will cost you Rs 199. The regular plan of Netflix has two plans. The basic plan will cost you Rs 499 per month and the premium plan will cost you Rs 799 per month.

Amazon Prime Video

The global e-commerce giant Amazon has come up with Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video India shows

Amazon Prime Video shows like The Boys, Goliath, The Family Man, Bosh, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are very popular in India.

Amazon Prime video subscription

To get monthly membership of Amazon Prime Video, you need to pay Rs 129 per month. One can get yearly subscription for Rs 999 per annum