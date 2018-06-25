Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts: Shah Rukh Khan on his journey in films

​​​
As superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 26 years in movies, the actor today said he hopes to continue entertaining the audience.

By: | Mumbai | Published: June 25, 2018 7:22 PM
The 52-year-old actor, who hails from Delhi, started his acting career with the television series "Fauji" in the late 1980s.

As superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 26 years in movies, the actor today said he hopes to continue entertaining the audience. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with “Deewana”, which released on June 25, 1992, took to Twitter to share his feelings about spending close to three decades in the Hindi film industry. “Tomorrow will be exactly half a lifetime of being ‘others’. Expressing love, happiness, sadness, dancing, falling and flying. Hope I have touched small bits of your hearts and hope I can do so for the whole lifetime… ‘Roshini meri bahut durr tak jayegi, par sharat yeh hai ki saleeke se jalao mujhko’,” Shah Rukh tweeted.

The 52-year-old actor, who hails from Delhi, started his acting career with the television series “Fauji” in the late 1980s. He made his film debut with “Deewana” and attained superstardom with “Baazigar”. Since then, he has given blockbusters like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Yes Boss”, “Devdas”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, “Chak De! India”, “Chennai Express” and “Dear Zindagi”. Shah Rukh will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s “Zero”.

