Hollywood star Antonio Banderas tests COVID-19 positive on 60th birthday

Antonio Banderas shared his diagnosis on social media, saying he feels “relatively good” besides being more tired than usual. (Courtesy: Reuters/File Photo)

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, his 60th birthday.

The Oscar nominee, who shared his diagnosis on social media, said he feels “relatively good” besides being more tired than usual.

“I want to make it public that today, Aug 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus,” Banderas wrote in Spanish alongside his childhood photo on Instagram.

“I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” he added.

The “Pain and Glory” star said he will utilise his time in isolation “to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm”.

“A big hug to everyone,” he added.

Earlier this year, Banderas received his first-ever Academy Award nomination in the lead actor category for playing the role of a film director pondering his creative decline in Spanish auteur Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory”.

Banderas’ credits include movies such as “The Mask of Zorro”, “Once Upon a Time in Mexico” and “The Skin I Live In”.

He will next be seen in films like “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, “Uncharted” and “Official Competition”.