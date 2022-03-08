Hollywood calling: Alia Bhatt teams up with Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan for spy thriller

‘Heart of Stone’ will be directed by Tom Harper and the script has been penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is ticking her checklist one at a time. After becoming a successful Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine and reviving the post pandemic box office business, she is all set to make her grand debut in Hollywood with a spy thriller. Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kaathiawadi is doing a stable performance at the box office and received critical acclaim for her performance. The movie was also screened at the Berlin Film Festival. The ‘Raazi’ actress now through her official social media handles has informed that she is joining ‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot and ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actor Jamie Dornan for upcoming spy thriller for ‘Heart of Stone’.



Netflix India also announced Bhatt’s casting on its official Twitter handle.” Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!) that @aliaabhatt is going to be starring in Heart of Stone, an International spy thriller along with @gal_gadot and @jamiedornan,” the post read.

‘Heart of Stone’ will be directed by Tom Harper and the script has been penned by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Harper is known for directing series like Misfits, Peaky Blinders, War and peace. The film is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird’s Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave’s Gadot and Jaron Varsano.



Earliest update says, the film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot) an intelligence agent, the only woman who stands between her global peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.



Meanwhile, Alia is also awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ that also stars Jr. NTR. Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn in other roles and Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra’ also starring Ranbir Kapoor scheduled for a September release.