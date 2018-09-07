Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds passes away

Burt Reynolds (ANI)

Veteran actor Burt Reynolds died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack in the American state of Florida.

The 82-year-old star has played several roles in TV shows such as ‘Dan August’ and ‘Gun Smoke’ to name a few. But one of the major highlights in his career was receiving an Oscar nomination for his 1997 film ‘Boogie Nights’.

Apart from an Oscar nomination, he also won an Emmy and Golden Globe award for his role in ‘Evening Shade’.

‘The Longest Yard’ star in his memoir titled ‘But Enough About Me: A Memoir’ had mentioned that he always had “wanted to experience everything” before he passes away, reported E! Online.

In his long career, he appeared in Broadway shows before embarking on a journey to become a movie star. 1978 to 1982 were the years when he leaped into stardom.

Recently, he was working on several projects including ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ alongside Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Burt is survived by his son Quinton, who was adopted by the actor when the latter was just three-day-old.