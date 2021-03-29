Happy Holi 2021: How Bollywood Celebs are celebrating festival of colours and spreading word on Covid safety

Holi colours are in the air and celebrities with their huge fan following on social media is spreading out the word that Covid safety measures should not be ignored amidst all the festivity
Abhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta celebrated holi with family
Holi colours are in the air and celebrities with their huge fan following on social media is spreading out the word that Covid safety measures should not be ignored amidst all the festivity. While many are stepping out with gulal and water, lets not forget that the pandemic is not yet over. Bollywood celebs too are celebrating Holi or remembering last year celebrations and asking people to take all precautions while playing Holi.
Priyanka Chopra celebrated the Holi with her favourites and with her husband Nick Jonas in tow. Sharing pictures of herself smeared in colours and holding a colour shotgun, she said, “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites Face throwing a kiss. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone.” She also shared an old video of her playing Holi with Jimmy Fallon at the “Fallon Night” show.
Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and extended Holi greetings to fans, He posted a short-animated clip with alphabetic ‘O’ that burst into colours. His greetings bearded the message of “The triumph of good over evil.”. Hrithik asked his friends to Love, Laugh and Live.” This Holi.
Priety Zinta too wished Holi to her fans. Posting a picture of her with husband Gene Goodenough she said that, It feels strange to have no Holi celebrations this year due to the pandemic. Sharing old pics she wished, “Happy Holi everyone, May the festival of colours add the colour of happiness, positivity and health to our lives. “
#HappyHoli everyone❤️May this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health & positivity to all our lives. Feels strange 2 have No Holi celebration this yr due 2 d pandemic..so I’m putting up some previous Holi pics 2 keep d spirit of Holi alive???? #Patiparmeshwar#tingpic.twitter.com/83S97JnolT
Abhishekh Bachchan had a blast with his family. Sharing pictures of a Throwback Holi he asked his fans to celebrate Holi from the safety of homes as the number of Covid cases are rising and celebrate the festival with gujjias and taking care of parents.
Kangana Ranaut celebrated Holi with her Tejas crew. Informing that she is working on Holi, shared her pre-Holi, Holika Dahan picture with her team.
होली के दिन दिल खिल जाते हैं रंगों में रंग मिल जाते हैं… We are having a working Holi tom but nothing can stop us from pre Holi and Holika celebrations. This is my squad aka my family I wasn’t born with but u choose to keep ❤️#HappyHoli#Holika#Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/AaZFMv0fwJ
Genelia D’Souza had a blast with actor turned produced husband Reteish Deshmukh. Sharing a video she said, “Find your own way to make festivals special (following all Covid restrictions)- even if it’s small and intimate, it’s the spirit that counts Happy Holi. ”