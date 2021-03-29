  • MORE MARKET STATS

Happy Holi 2021: How Bollywood Celebs are celebrating festival of colours and spreading word on Covid safety

By: |
Updated: Mar 29, 2021 1:02 PM

Holi colours are in the air and celebrities with their huge fan following on social media is spreading out the word that Covid safety measures should not be ignored amidst all the festivity

holi, holi celebrations, Bollywood holi celebratoion, proyanka chopra, kangana ranaut, preity zionta, holi during pandemic, holi messages, holi bollywood celeb picsAbhishek Bachchan and Preity Zinta celebrated holi with family

Holi colours are in the air and celebrities with their huge fan following on social media is spreading out the word that Covid safety measures should not be ignored amidst all the festivity. While many are stepping out with gulal and water, lets not forget that the pandemic is not yet over. Bollywood celebs too are celebrating Holi or remembering last year celebrations and asking people to take all precautions while playing Holi.

Priyanka Chopra celebrated the Holi with her favourites and with her husband Nick Jonas in tow. Sharing pictures of herself smeared in colours and holding a colour shotgun, she said, “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites Face throwing a kiss. Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone.” She also shared an old video of her playing Holi with Jimmy Fallon at the “Fallon Night” show.

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter and extended Holi greetings to fans, He posted a short-animated clip with alphabetic ‘O’ that burst into colours. His greetings bearded the message of “The triumph of good over evil.”. Hrithik asked his friends to Love, Laugh and Live.” This Holi.

Priety Zinta too wished Holi to her fans. Posting a picture of her with husband Gene Goodenough she said that, It feels strange to have no Holi celebrations this year due to the pandemic. Sharing old pics she wished, “Happy Holi everyone, May the festival of colours add the colour of happiness, positivity and health to our lives. “

Abhishekh Bachchan had a blast with his family. Sharing pictures of a Throwback Holi he asked his fans to celebrate Holi from the safety of homes as the number of Covid cases are rising and celebrate the festival with gujjias and taking care of parents.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Kangana Ranaut celebrated Holi with her Tejas crew. Informing that she is working on Holi, shared her pre-Holi, Holika Dahan picture with her team.

Karan Johar, Genelia D’Souza, Soha Ali Khan also celebrated Holi at their home with much zeal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Genelia D’Souza had a blast with actor turned produced husband Reteish Deshmukh. Sharing a video she said, “Find your own way to make festivals special (following all Covid restrictions)- even if it’s small and intimate, it’s the spirit that counts
Happy Holi. ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

#happyholi … love ❤️ and laughter from ours to yours,” said Neha Dhupia’s post who is celebrating the secound Holi with her little one.

