Hindustani Way: AR Rahman teams up with Ananya Birla, launches cheer song for Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics was scheduled for 2020, but was delayed by a year due to Covid-19. (Photo: AR Rahman/Twitter)

Legendary music composer AR Rahman has teamed up with singer Ananya Birla to launch a cheer song for Indian sportspersons who are gearing up to take part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Rahman composed the song, Hindustani Way, which has been sung by Birla. Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, launched the song on Tuesday. Thanking the singer and the composer for taking such an initiative, Thakur urged every Indian to listen to the song, share it, and cheer for the country.

The music video accompanying the song follows a family cheering for India in different Olympic Games, starting from the 1996 edition in Atlanta to the present day. It features archival footage from the Games in Atlanta, Athens in 2004, Beijing in 2008, London in 2012, and Rio di Janeiro in 2016 as well as exclusive training clips of the contingent for this year’s event. The archival footage also features Leander Peas securing his bronze medal in Atlanta, and winning moments of Abhinav Bindra, Vijender Singh, MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and Sakshi Malik.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo was scheduled to be held in 2020, but was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will finally get rolling on July 23. The event will largely be held behind closed doors and no spectators will be permitted to enter the venues under a state of emergency. This was also the first time that the Games have been rescheduled, rather than cancelled. This time, India will send a contingent of 126 athletes from 18 sports, up from the 117 that took part in the 2016 Olympics Games. They will hope to add to India’s total tally of 28 medals at the multi-sport extravaganza and etch their names in the history books.