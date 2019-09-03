Himesh Reshammiya records new song with viral singing senstation Ranu Mandol

A glimpse of Ranu Mandol singing at the recording studio was shared from the official handle of Himesh Reshammiya.

A clip of Ranu Mandol recording a song with Himesh Reshammiya has surfaced online. The lady, who became an internet sensation as soon as a video of her singing melodiously at the Ranghat railway platform went viral. Ranu Mandol, now also known as the ‘Lata of Ranghat’ has already recorded the ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ and ‘Aadat’ song with the Bollywood singer. She was seen recording a new one, which is a reprised version of the song from 36 China Town named ‘Ashiqui Mein Teri’. The music composer, actor and singer Himesh Reshammiya, other than acting and composing, will also be singing alongside Ranu Mandol for his upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer.

A glimpse of Himesh Reshammiya and Ranu Mandol singing at the recording studio was shared from the official handle of the Singer. In the video, Himesh Reshammiya can be seen collaborating with a beaming Ranu Mondal. While Sharing the video, Himesh also wrote a lengthy note in the caption thanking his fans for all the love and encouragement.

The caption of the post read: “This is just a scratch, production of the song is in progress. Thank you, dear people, for bringing this unadulterated smile on the face of Ranu Ji. It is really wonderful to see her versatility and confidence growing with each song. The recreation of ‘Aashiqui Mein Teri’ from Happy Hardy and Heer is the proof. Wishing everyone a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi with lots of love.”

Ranu Mandol is an inspiration for many people and gives hope to talented people. Her story is one of its kind. A lady who used to earn her daily food by singing on a railway platform is now graced to sing with one of the well-known music composers and singers of Bollywood. Ranu Mandol is 50-year-old and a video of her singing famous Lata Mangeshkar song ‘Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai’ was posted online by a 26-year-old engineer Atindra Chakraborty. The video went viral on the internet and received lots of praise from netizens. The overnight popularity and melodious voice made Sony TV’s singing reality show Superstar Singer invite her to the show. She was offered by Himesh Reshammiya to sing for him.