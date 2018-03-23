Hichki review: POWERFUL! Rani Mukerji’s comeback movie earns praise from Taran Adarsh

Famous Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has made a comeback to Bollywood after four long years! The film that she chose for her fans to rejoice is Yash Raj Film’s “Hichki”.

Famous Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has made a comeback to Bollywood after four long years! The film that she chose for her fans to rejoice is Yash Raj Film’s “Hichki”. Released today, Hichki is touted as the perfect comeback movie for the actress after the film’s first-day response. As per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Hichki has been hailed as a POWERFUL film. Adarsh has given Hichki a rating of 3.5 stars out of 5. Adarsh calls it a simple and straightforward film. “#OneWordReview…#Hichki: POWERFUL. Rating:- 3½….A simple, straight-forward film that stays with you… Make time for it!,” tweeted Adarsh.

Hichki has been one of the much-awaited releases of 2018 considering it had Rani Mukerji gracing the silver screen after four years of absence after her daughter was born. The movie’s trailer was also very much talked about after it showed Rani in a very unconventional role of a teacher suffering from a rare neurological disease, Tourette syndrome. In Hichki, Rani Mukerji plays the character of Naina Mathur who is an aspiring teacher. But, has been rejected from most schools for her rare condition, but she is not the one who is ready to settle for less. Now, Naina bags a chance to work in an elite school where she has to tutor 14 ruly students from the lower and weaker sections of the society. How Naina strikes a chord with them and gives them a better life amid her own struggle is what “Hichki” is all about. Hichki is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma. The film also stars Neeraj Kabi, Harsh Mayar, Ria Shukla, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Rani Mukerji has been known for her strong roles and outstanding performances, and Hichki seems to be no different as per the reviews. It is too soon to say how the movie fares at the box office despite the strong ground created by Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, but it’s definitely a must-watch for all Rani Mukerji’s fans!