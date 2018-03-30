Hichki makes its way to Rashtrapati Bhawan; President Ram Nath Kovind to watch special screening of Rani Mukherjee starrer

Hichki is now, set to be screened in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rani Mukherjee returned to the big screen with her comeback film Hichki last week. The movie has been winning the hearts of many. The Rani Mukherjee starrer film is an inspiring tale of an aspiring teacher who suffers from a neurological disorder Tourette Syndrome. After wooing the masses, Hichki is now set to be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Ram Nath Kovind will be a part of the event. Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, the film is being perceived well by the audience and has made Rs 26.10 cr in just a week’s time.

This is a big honour for the Rani Mukherjee starrer since the honourable presence of Ram Nath Kovind at the special event makes her comeback even more special. The film is based on a socially relevant subject hence this can be one reason why the film was chosen to be screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Rani Mukherjee returned to the screen after a hiatus of 4 years and her comeback is being loved by the critics as well as the audience. A family entertainer, the film is going steady in spite of its clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn starrer Raid. The film has also made it to the top 5 grossers of 2018 along with Padmaavat, Raid, PadMan nd Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

In the film, Rani plays the role of Naina Mathur who suffers from a neurological disorder and in spite of the fact, she remains undaunted and pursues her dream to become a teacher. She does land up a job in one of the city’s most elite school but her students were not the regular lot. She was given the task to tutor a bunch of unruly kids from the chawl who have been entitled to the privilege under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. She takes up the tough challenge willingly and in the midst of tutoring the so-called misfits, she discovers and conquers her own fear.