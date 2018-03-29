Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukherjee starrer steady on day 6; but will it be able to endure Baaghi 2 storm?

Hichki box office collection: The positive word of mouth review has worked in favour of the film and audiences are leaving the theatres with a smiling face.

Hichki box office collection: Almost a week after its release, Rani Mukherjee starrer Hichki continues to have a steady run at the box office. Six days past the release, Siddharth P Malhotra film Hichki stands at Rs 22.70 cr. Taran Adarsh tweeted, ”#Hichki continues its SUPER RUN… Wed better than Mon and Tue… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr, Mon 2.40 cr, Tue 2.35 cr, Wed 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 22.70 cr [961 screens. India biz.” In spite of receiving mixed reactions from the critics, the film is doing a good business at the box office. The positive word of mouth review has worked in favour of the film and audiences are leaving the theatres with a smiling face.

Rani Mukherjee returns to the screen after hiatus of 4 years. she last starred in Pradeep Sarkar helmed Mardaani which was released in 2014. Post pregnancy Rani went through a complete transformation to fit into the role of Naina Mathur for her comeback film.

In the film, Rani Mukherjee plays the role of an aspiring teacher with a speech defect, Tourette Syndrome. In spite of all odds, Naina bags a job of a teacher in an elite school, but there’s a catch! She has to tutor a bunch of unruly students who have been given the privilege of studying one of the best schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. Rani is at her best in Hichki and the absence of these years from the industry seems to have had no effect on the actress.

The film is set for tough next week since Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 is set to hit the screens this Friday. The buzz is high and evidently, this will affect Hichki massively. In spite of giving a tough competition to Raid on the day of release, the film is set to witness lows in the coming week.