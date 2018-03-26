Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukherjee starrer ends weekend on high, earns Rs 15.35 cr

Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukherjee starrer might not have taken the box office by storm but has managed to do a decent job on its opening weekend. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukherjee starrer might not have taken the box office by storm but has managed to do a decent job on its opening weekend. The film earned Rs 6.70 crore on the third day taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 15.35 crore which is a good figure going by the subject of the film . “#Hichki finds appreciation from audience and applause from critics… Goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Will have to stay stronger over weekdays now… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr. Total: ₹ 15.35 cr [961 screens]. India biz,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter.

The movie has witnessed a strong growth given that it had earned just Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day. However, there is still a long way to go for the film and a good word of mouth will only help its case. Rani Mukherjee’s last movie Mardaani which was also with Yash Raj Films had a similar journey too.

The film had started on a decent note earning Rs 3.46 crore on opening day, eventually taking the weekend collections to Rs 14.34 crore. It had then progressed towards the first week collections of Rs 23 crore. Given the kind of start Hichki had, it should easily earn around Rs 25 crore by the end of the first week.

However, it will face tough competition from Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 next week which also stars Disha Patani, Mukul Dev, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 2 will release in India on March 31.

So far, 2018 has been a good year for Bollywood. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has emerged as the highest grosser of 2018, earning over Rs 300 crore while Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety too has passed the Rs 100 crore mark.

With Hichki seeing better than expected results, it should eventually add on to the list of reasonable successes that the industry has seen this year.