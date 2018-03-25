Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukherjee starrer earns Rs 5.35 cr on day 2

ani Mukherjee plays the role of Naina Mathur, an aspiring teacher with a speech defect.

Hichki box office collection: Rani Mukherjee hit the silver screen once again with Hichki after a hiatus of 4 years. Taking a break from the industry post-pregnancy, the Mardani actress made a much-awaited comeback with Hichki and critics and fans are all praise for her performance as Naina Mathur. Hichki started off well giving a good competition to Ajay Devgn starrer Raid and made Rs 3.30 cr. On day 2, the Rani Mukherjee starrer went a notch higher and made Rs 5.35 cr. Taran Adarsh tweeted, ”Hichki shows a REMARKABLE 62.12% GROWTH on Day 2… Sun biz to scale HIGHER than Sat… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr. Total: ₹ 8.65 cr [961 screens]. India biz.” Hichki witnessed a remarkable growth in the evening shows after the morning shows pegged the morning show occupancy at 20%. Bollywood analyst Girish Johar expects the weekend collection of Hichki to be Rs 14-15 cr approx.

In the film, Rani Mukherjee plays the role of Naina Mathur, an aspiring teacher with a speech defect. Naina suffering from Tourette syndrome wants to land up a job in teaching but her disorder comes as a major hurdle in her success. But she finally gets her preferred job but there is a catch! she has to tutor some unruly bunch of kids, who have been admitted to the elite school under Right To Education (RTE) Act.

Despite of being absent from the silver screen for quite a while now, the actress has not lost her on-screen charisma even a bit. Her acting as Naina Mathur is point on. Director Siddharth P. Malhotra has sketched her character brilliantly and that’s the best part of the film. Rani looks a natural victim to the tics and in some of the most intense scene, she pulls it up unbelievably well.

Rani has almost a week ahead of the release of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2. The film is witnessing some good response from the audience since the time of the trailer release.

Advance booking for Baaghi2 commences on Sunday. Given the hype, it is a tad bit difficult for Hichki to survive, rest, you never know!