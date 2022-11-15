Here’s why we need a spin-off series of Breathe: Into The Shadows character Kabir Sawant

Amidst the glitz and glamour that is synonymous with the Hindi film industry and the stars who are either someone’s children or are in the industry without much merit, some actors are working hard and proving themselves. Amit Sadh is one such actor – He refused to give up and worked hard to reach where he is today. We recently saw him in the second season of Breathe: Into The Shadows opposite Abhishek Bachchan, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Nithya Menen. For the unversed, this is Amit Sadh’s third season of Breathe. In 2018, the Kai Po Che actor first appeared in the mentally stimulating investigative thriller along with R Madhavan. The very first season gave us an impeccable storyline with Amit Sadh’s unconventional role as officer Kabir Sawant. He was an absolute cinematographic delight that fans continue to rave about and praise. The drama thriller created by Mayank Sharma is an Amazon Prime Videos Original.

Here are the reasons why Amit Sadh deserves a series just around his character Kabir Sawant:

He gave his heart and soul to the character

Not anticipating any sequel to the thriller, Amit Sadh had just gone with the flow only to realise that Kabir Sawant was always there with him. With a more compelling Breathe: Into the shadows season 1, the actor gave us a sharpened character. Tapping into Kabir Sawant’s audacious abilities as the Crime branch officer, Amit Sadh stunned all his fans with Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2. He made sure to keep the intensity and sensitivities of his characters and they shine through in the series.

7 years of hard work

A look at Amit Sadh’s transformation to play Kabir Sawant in Breathe

If we look at our industry pattern, actors prefer doing seven or maybe more films in seven years, however, Amit Sadh decided to give his everything to his character. He bulked up to look like a real cop, tried understanding their life, bought clothes that he thought would compliment Kabir Sawant’s character, and did everything possible. He made sure to keep the intensity and sensitivities of his characters and they shine through in the series.

The audience wants to know more about Kabir Sawant

Amit Sadh is undoubtedly an audience actor. The love that he receives from his fans and viewers cannot be matched. Wondering why? Well, the credit goes to the actor – He ensures that he is treating the audience with respect and that’s visible on his social media accounts. In the debut season, Kabir Sawant was seen fighting alcoholism and the loss of his daughter. His wife blamed him for being careless and decided to leave. We still don’t know what exactly happened, where is his wife, what are his vices, what are his strengths, and what happened with him in the jail. There are so many unanswered questions around his character and we want to know it all.