Here’s why The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are the only films to get a return on investments in 2022

2022 has been a very crucial year for the Hindi film industry. Bollywood had to do a lot to not just bring back the lost vibe of its existence but also recover from the dull phase at the box office post the pandemic. Even when all the big players in the industry managed to bring their film to the viewers, it looks that the major winning games have been played by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which went on to win the hearts of the audiences and earned much more than their invested amount.

While the audience is also eagerly waiting to witness a blast of entertainment from the Hindi film industry, there weren’t many movies that stood strong on their expectations. The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are the only films that not only proved profitable for the producers but also brought back the lost charm of the theatres.

If we take a close look into its investment and return on it – The Kashmir Files was made on a budget of around Rs 25 crores and it collected around Rs 340 crores at the global box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on the other hand, was made on a budget of around Rs 70 crores but collected a huge figure of around Rs 266 crores worldwide.

If you are wondering how and why only these films were able to earn well at box office, then the answer is simple – The content has been liked by the audiences. There were ‘Boycott’ calls for The Kashmir Files, probably stronger than that we saw for Laal Singh Chaddha. But unlike Aamir Khan’s film, the content and script of The Kashmir Files was strong. Similarly, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 was a mass entertainer. The 2007 Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa created a loyal audience and anything under the same franchise would have been appreciated by the viewers. Not just that, Kartik Aaryan has an instant connect with his fans, usually the millennials, who resonate with the actor and his journey. The makers used these two factors to earn well at the box office.

In an interview with financialexpress.com, leading trade analyst Taran Adarsh had said, “I feel that any film can brave IPL, examination period, bad climate and even boycott calls if the content is good. The past two weeks have not been kind to Bollywood but we cannot blame anyone but bad scripts. The second half of Laal Singh Chaddha was pathetic, so was the case with Shamshera. Bachchan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Jersey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Raksha Bandhan, and others are all big star cast films but these didn’t work. There have to be corrections on all fronts to rectify why films are not working.”