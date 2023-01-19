Farzi Review: Here’s why Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is a must-watch

The entertainment industry has taken a whole new different leap in this era. Going way beyond the cliche of 2 to 3 hours of films, the content arena has been redefined with the introduction of web series. As every year, the audience gets to see one series that is extremely high on its entertainment quotient while cementing its place in the binge-watch list of the masses, seems like Prime Video upcoming Farzi is one among those series.

and probably one which is quite a bit different from the one that we as an audience has encountered so far. Well, I am not making any prejudiced statements about the series, but some points are apt to consider it worth watching in 2023.

Numerous stars stepped into the OTT space after they created a rage on the big screens. Two of such big names making their debut in the web series Farzi is Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. The superstars indeed enjoys a huge fanbase all across the globe and his choice of films has always been praised. The stars like Shahid and Vijay picking the genre of crime drama with Farzi to make their digital debut is something that really carries a big reason to watch out for.

If it’s not enough, we all must be well known with names, like, The Family Man and Stree, only recent examples from the house of Raj & DK. These are sure enough to state the fact that Farzi being their next project is going to be a wonder we just can’t miss upon.

This way, Farzi stands out of all that will be bringing the two skilled and efficient cinema talents Shahid along with Raj & DK, together, and it’s surely enough to state the fact that Farzi probably is one of the biggest web series ever. Further to this, the series is also well-studded with an extremely talented star cast like Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. These are the names that the audience always looks forward to when it comes to witnessing a blockbuster performance on the screen and Farzi has it all.