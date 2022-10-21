Here’s why Rishab Shetty-Sapthami Gowda’s Kantara has managed to grab attention of Hindi speaking audience

Kantara by Rishab Shetty is one of the most profitable films of 2022. Starring Sapthami Gowda, the action-thriller has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster hit at the box office. After achieving immense success in Kannada, the film was released in Hindi and Telugu.

The film was released in Hindi on October 14 on public demand. The film was able to strike the chords with the Hindi-speaking audience. On Thursday, the film earned Rs 1.90 crore at the box office. Here are the possible reasons why that must have happened:

Word of mouth

The Hindi version of the film was released without any promotions but the outstanding word of mouth has pushed ticket sales and increased footfall.

Never seen before story

Kantara is based on the lives of people from Bhoota Kola and Davina – and that’s a completely unexplored section for the Hindi audience. The impeccable cinematic experience, the conflict between nature and man, and the way regional traditions have been showcased is a treat to watch. In an interview with financialexpress.com, Rishab Shetty said, “more regional is more universal now.

Relevance

The way the story has been narrated or the characters have been portrayed is real and raw. If you’d notice Shiva’s (played by Rishab Shetty) character, you’ll realise that he has been kept as raw as possible. This helps the audience to connect to the story and characters even more. Shiva is relevant and relatable.

Drop in ticket prices

Ever since World Cinema Day, the makers have realised that if the prices of the tickets can be controlled, more people will be willing to go to the theatres. Kantara makers understood that and decided to keep the ticket prices low.