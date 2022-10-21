scorecardresearch
Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Here’s why Rishab Shetty-Sapthami Gowda’s Kantara has managed to grab attention of Hindi speaking audience

The film was able to strike the chords with the Hindi-speaking audience. Here are the possible reasons why that must have happened:

Written by Entertainment Desk
Here’s why Rishab Shetty-Sapthami Gowda’s Kantara has managed to grab attention of Hindi speaking audience
Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart.

Kantara by Rishab Shetty is one of the most profitable films of 2022. Starring Sapthami Gowda, the action-thriller has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster hit at the box office. After achieving immense success in Kannada, the film was released in Hindi and Telugu. 

The film was released in Hindi on October 14 on public demand. The film was able to strike the chords with the Hindi-speaking audience. On Thursday, the film earned Rs 1.90 crore at the box office. Here are the possible reasons why that must have happened:

Word of mouth

Also Read
Vin diesel, deepika padukone, deepika padukone hollywood, deepika padukone xxx, xxx return of xander cage, vin diesel xxx, deepika padukone twitter, deepika padukone vin diesel karan johar, deepika padukone vin diesel koffee with karan, deepika padukone vin diesel kapil sharma, deepika padukone photos, deepika padukone xxx photos, deepika padukone vin diesel photos, deepika padukone vin diesel pics, deepika padukone instagram, deepika padukone news, deepika padukone movies, deepika padukone songs, xxx release date, xxx trailer deepika padukone, xxx poster deepika padukone, ruby rose, entertainment, entertainment news, movies, movies news, bollywood, bollywood news, hollywood, hollywood news

The Hindi version of the film was released without any promotions but the outstanding word of mouth has pushed ticket sales and increased footfall. 

Never seen before story

Kantara is based on the lives of people from Bhoota Kola and Davina – and that’s a completely unexplored section for the Hindi audience. The impeccable cinematic experience, the conflict between nature and man, and the way regional traditions have been showcased is a treat to watch. In an interview with financialexpress.com, Rishab Shetty said, “more regional is more universal now. 

Relevance

The way the story has been narrated or the characters have been portrayed is real and raw. If you’d notice Shiva’s (played by Rishab Shetty) character, you’ll realise that he has been kept as raw as possible. This helps the audience to connect to the story and characters even more. Shiva is relevant and relatable.

Drop in ticket prices

Ever since World Cinema Day, the makers have realised that if the prices of the tickets can be controlled, more people will be willing to go to the theatres. Kantara makers understood that and decided to keep the ticket prices low. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.