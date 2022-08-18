Here’s why fans are awaiting the release of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha; Details inside

Hrithik Roshan fans can’t wait for his return to the silver screen with Vikram Vedha which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The massive anticipation surrounding the film is visible with it trending consistently on various social media platforms.

Hrithik Roshan’s fans first went into a frenzy when his first look from Vikram Vedha was revealed a few days back. While the film is just 45 days away from its release, fans are praising Hrithik Roshan for making a villain look so good, coming back to films after a break, and also for having an appearance of a Greek God.

His fanbase took the internet by storm when the 100-day countdown to Vikram Vedha began and inspired hundreds of memes on social media that spoke volumes about Hrithik Roshan’s connection with millennials and Gen-Z audiences.

Also read: A 30-year-old unmarried Indian girl reviews Sima Taparia’s Indian Matchmaking on Netflix

Adding to the anticipation even further, ‘Awaiting Roar of Vikram Vedha’ has been trending on Twitter, and the fans expressing their excitement in different ways. Some of them are referring to the actor as the last ‘True Blue Superstar of Bollywood’, while others are talking about his heroic entrance in Vikram Vedha. One thing is clear, the fans are not going to miss Hrithik Roshan’s film.

Speaking about Vikram Vedha, the action-thriller has been inspired by the Indian folktale Baital Pachisi. Vikram Vedha revolves around the life of a police officer named Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) who wants to get hold of a gangster named Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). After surrendering himself, Vedha tells three stories that change Vikram’s perception of good and evil.

Also read: Karthikeya 2: Here’s when and how you can watch Nikhil Siddhartha’s film on the OTT platform

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be working together after 20 years. They were last seen together in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum which was released in 2002. This is another reason why fans are excited to watch the film.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 2019’s highest-grossing film War, directed by Siddharth Anand. He has reunited with the director for his upcoming film titled Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The film is said to be India’s first aerial action franchise.

Vikram Vedha is being remade in Hindi by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey under his company Friday Filmworks in association with Reliance Entertainment and YNot Studios.