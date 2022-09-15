Here’s why Avani Modi’s film is titled as Modiji Ki Beti; Details inside

Modiji Ki Beti, directed by Eddy Singh, is all set to release in theatres on September 16. Featuring Vikram Kochhar, Tarun Khanna, Pitobash Tripathy and Avani Modi in pivotal roles, the film is a story of an upcoming actress who becomes a victim of the media trials. She is trapped in an unusual controversy created by an over smart journalist who purposely relates and projects her as the daughter of the country’s eminent and most important political personality.

The film will take a turn when two wanna-be dumb terrorists from Pakistan (POK) decided to prove themselve and show their worth – Bilaal and Tausif plans to kidnap ‘Hindustan Ki Beti’. “The two succeed in their planning and kidnap the girl. These two are not dangerous, nor intelligent, but are just lucky to achieve their target and even escape successfully.This kidnapping becomes the most sensational news for both the countries. Both governments are under pressure to rescue this girl who is a namesake of mistaken identity. Armies of both the countries get united. A brave gallantry army officer Omar Siddiqui is chosen to handle this special rescue operation,” the official synopsis of the film reads.

The story of this film has a lot of comedy as well as seriousness, how Avni Modi reaches Pakistan in the film and how it affects the whole of Pakistan by going there. The film has also been made keeping in mind complex issues like terrorism and jihad. It has a lot of twists and turns that take the film to an interesting point.

For the unversed, Avni Modi has previously acted in several Tamil and Gujarati language films. Her debut film in the Hindi film industry was Calendar Girl directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The producer and director of this film, Eddie Singh, has also directed a lot of ad films in the past, and Modi Ji Ki Beti is his first feature film. The film is produced by AI Creatives and the presenter of the film is Brandex India.