Here’s what makes Sanya Malhotra the most-wanted actress in 2023

Sanya Malhotra is one of the most versatile actors we have in the Hindi film industry. The characters she played have managed to create an impact on viewers’ minds – Be it a wrestler in Dangal or a widow in Pagglait, she has won the hearts of the audience. 2023 also looks nothing less than a treat for Sanya Malhotra’s fans and moviegoers as she’ll be seen playing four different characters.

She’ll be seen essaying the role of a police officer in Kathal with Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav. The film has been produced by Guneet Monga. She is also playing the real-life character Siloo Manekshaw in Vicky Kaushal-led Sam Bahadur which is all set to release in December 2023. The teaser of the film was revealed a while ago and fans are looking forward to the film.

Sanya Malhotra’s character in Jawan has been kept under wraps but everyone has placed their bets to see her doing some action. She will also be seen in the Great Indian Kitchen.

With a widespread of challenging roles, it’s proof that there is no character Sanya Malhotra cannot play. The actress is writing her story of becoming an artist everyone can resonate with and also making her name in the industry as one of the most bankable stars of today.