Here’s what makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara unique

Kantara is winning the accolades for all the right reasons. While the film made a silent visit to the crowd, out of nowhere its success started to make a lot of noise that consists majorly the positive word of mouth of the viewers coming out of the cinema halls after watching the film. The film majorly explored the genre of an action thriller with its deep traditionally rich story that has successfully won the hearts of the audience.

Without a doubt, the strength of Kantara lies in its story being rooted in the regional background with a near-universal appeal. It is a sheer wonder that such a regionally rich story which is packaged in this old-age structure of folk practice has been brought to the audience and found its space in the universe. The audience never saw such a tradition or such practice but the way Kantara has brought it in front of the audience is magnificent in different ways.

Moreover, Kantara brought a simple story that is set in the backdrop of a forest, and villagers acquiring their right from the department to sustain their lives there went on to open a big fight. Here, be it its magnificent viewing experience or the power-packed acting by the lead Rishab Shetty, the film has made its niche on these two strong points. Significantly, the reason is apt and worthwhile because maybe this is what the audience wants. A story that travels far from the commercial aspects and brings a story from the heartlands of the country and here’s where Kantara won.