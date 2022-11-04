Here’s what makes Janhvi Kapoor one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood

Rare are the times in Bollywood when a newbie actor/actress starts their journey with a solid hit. Rarer are the times that said actor/actress consistently delivers hits back-to-back with not a single flop in sight. Such is the case of Janhvi Kapoor. The young star debuted with the commercial hit Dhadak as the lead. And thus began the rise of her career

Despite Dhadak being a commercial success, the audiences were quite contemplative about her mettle. However, she made a huge impact on the audience with her performances and soon became a household name which is quite a rare feat for a newcomer. She took up even more complex roles and challenging concepts without any wait. Her very next performance is a horror movie directed by Zoya Akhtar as part of the anthology Ghost Stories. She then switched genres again and played Gunjan Saxena in the biographical drama of the same name.

The actress who by now had broken through the conventional mould of being a new actress, then took it a notch further by being the lead in the comedy horror Roohi, followed by the black comedy Good Luck Jerry and most recently the survival thriller Mili scheduled to release this weekend. The actress has proved both her versatility and her acting mettle within a span of 5 years. Her skills and smart script choices and choosing roles she believes in have gotten her an instant pass to becoming a household name. She has always managed to showcase her range through her performances and has always been humble about it.

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest film Mili is the talk of the town. Her upcoming films Bawaal and Mr. and Mrs. Mahi are already creating a buzz. The actress is quite well-loved by both critics and audiences and has managed to secure a dedicated fandom thanks to her phenomenal acting chops and humble and relatable personality.