Here’s what Hrithik Roshan is doing to achieve his look for Fighter with Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan is known for his diligence and discipline in his work. While the actor easily adapts himself to any role, he takes charge of, Hrithik also ensures to undergo terrific physical transitions as well depending on the requirement of the character.

Recently, Hrithik spoke about the physical transformation that he is undergoing for his upcoming film Fighter’ in which we will see him in an action avatar.

The actor said, “I’m preparing for my role in Fighter, which is my next film. It’s about a 12-week transformation that I always follow. So, by the 9th of November, I should be looking leaner than what I look right now.”

Hrithik commenced his 12-week transformation regime recently and has marked November 9 as his goalpost to achieve the look for Fighter, which will see him paired opposite Deepika Padukone.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter was to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan but with the shooting now the film will release on September 28, 2023.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter will see Hrithik as a pilot officer in the film. Fighter marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Talking about the collaboration, Deepika had told Bollywood Hungama, “Yeah, I have always wanted to work with him. I feel like it’s the… You know, sometimes it’s not about working with someone. I feel like there are so many things. It has to be the right script, it has to be the right direction, and the right time in your life. So many things that decide (whether to do a movie or not). So yeah, I guess it’s the right time for us to come together.”

Fighter is produced by Viacom18 Studios, Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande.

Meanwhile, the actor is making headlines for the recently released teaser of his next along with Saif Ali Khan – Vikram Vedha which is being received very well by the audience.