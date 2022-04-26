Here’s what Abhishek Bachchan has to say on ‘pan-Indian films,’ calls it ‘unfair’ to say Bollywood is lagging

Pan-India films are basically films that go beyond languages and regions to entertain everyone. For a long time, Hindi Cinema has been considered the mainstream industry while Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Bengali are bracketed as ‘regional cinema’.

After the massive success of Bahubali, everything changed and recent movies like Pushpa The Rise, RRR and KGF 2 have cemented the term. The massive box office collection has also led to criticism by actors and audiences alike, with many alleging that Hindi films need to up their game. However, actor Abhishek Bachchan would want to stay clear of such classifications by just calling it a “wonderful period for the film industry.”

Talking about the success of the South films Abhishek Bachchan said that he doesn’t really classify films and added that there are good films and bad films, as simple as that.

According to him, interesting content is being made in all industries like Sooryavanshi and Gangubai Kathiawadi which did really well.

On being asked about the success of these films and the era of larger-than-life heroes and spectacle cinema he said that he wasn’t sure if this was a comeback of a certain type of cinema or not, but good films work and bad films don’t.

He added that he doesn’t understand what ‘pan-India’ means and said that we are a large cinema-going population and we love our cinema. It has never mattered which language it has been made in and also refuses to accept the claim that Bollywood is lacking in terms of content.

Currently, Abhishek is basking in the success of Dasvi and is looking forward to Breathe season 3.