Here’s how the makers kept focusing on content for the promotions of Satyaprem Ki Katha

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is looking like the purest soulful musical romantic love story, that has cemented its place in the hearts of the audience. It was indeed a very thoughtful approach of the makers who directly brought the content of the film to the audience instead of opting for any marketing gimmicks. All this led to a rise in demand for the trailer to watch more of this pure love story.

The masses eagerly awaited the trailer of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ – From its soulful music to its large-scale mesmerizing visuals, to the crackling chemistry of the blockbuster Jodi, Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani, the film has been presented to the audience mainly on its content.

This indeed shows the faith of the makers in the content that has the power to impress the audience. Instead of a typical trailer launch event, the makers went for a very innovative approach by rolling out the WHITE HEART icons on various media pages. The makers created an element of surprise with the WHITE HEART icons traveling around the social media universe. In no time, the WHITE HEART icons became an identity for the film.

By the time trailer was launched, it became one of the most impactful trailer launches ever in just a few hours, having grabbed #1 on social media as well. It became the talk of the town and generated a lot of buzz and conversation about the film. With the right content and the perfect promotional strategy of introducing the content first, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is already looking like a winner.

This has certainly led to creating an apt image of the film that is a pure love story. Ensuring the reach over noise and a solid reach has been created in terms of placing the film in the heads of the audience, the marketing of the film helped a lot to pitch the idea of the film as a pure love story.