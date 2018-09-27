Here’s how shooting for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ landed Big B at the hospital!

The ‘Sholay’ star jokingly added that he suffered many injuries during the shoot because of which he is still meeting doctors! (ANI)

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to enthrall the audience with his powerful character in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’. However, the 75-year-old has revealed it was not easy for him to perform the stunts in the action-drama. “This is not my age to perform stunts, but I had to do it because Viktor (producer Vijay Krishna Acharya also known as Viktor Acharya) told me to and I am still paying for it.”

The ‘Sholay’ star jokingly added that he suffered many injuries during the shoot because of which he is still meeting doctors! Speaking about his character of a ruthless warrior in the film, Big B further revealed that one of the major challenges during the shoot was the armor that he was required to wear. He also admitted that handling heavy weapons, along with long hair, was a really difficult task.

“At first, it was the iron armor which was chosen for me but I was lucky enough as they soon changed it to leather. But carrying the leather armor was also not easy as it weighed around 30-40kg,” the megastar revealed. “Moreover, they handed me two swords with a dagger and turban. On top of that, the long hair added to my woes,” he added.

‘Thugs of Hindostan’ is set in the era of 1975 when the East India Company ruled over India. Giving them tough competition are a group of ‘Thugs’ led by the brave warrior, Khudabaksh played by senior Bachchan, who is called ‘Azaad’ by his followers. His character is a rugged one, who is out to defeat the British at any cost. The trailer also gave glimpses of the ‘Piku’ star performing some difficult fight sequences.

The thriller is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel ‘Confessions of a Thug’ and is about a gang who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India (then known as Hindustan or Hindostan) during the early 19th century. The film which also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Jackie Shroff, and Shashank Arora – is all set to hit the theatres on November 8.