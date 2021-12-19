Here’s how Raveena Tandon responded to Twitter user calling her Himachali accent in Aranyak “horrendous”

The show has received mixed reviews from the audience but Tandon’s performance has been applauded by many.

Raveena Tandon has finally made her long due comeback with the Netflix show, ‘Aranyak’, and since the time the show released, the actress has been busy interacting with her fans on social media. The show has received mixed reviews from the audience but Tandon’s performance has been applauded by many. She has been thanking fans for complimenting her, and also responding to those who didn’t respond well to her performance. The actress recently responded to a tweet that questioned her ‘Himachali’ accent in the show.

Tagging Raveen Tandon, a Twitter user shared her feedback of Aranyak saying, “#Arnayak gets a lot of things right other than @TandonRaveena and others trying to get the Himachali accent right! It is horrendous. Qualified to say this because of being half-Himachali and because I grew up there.” Responding to the tweet, the actress wrote, “Grew up in Sironha? Wow? I thought it was a fictional town.”

Grew up in Sironha? Wow? I thought it was a fictional town . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) December 19, 2021

Netflix’s original ‘Aranyak’ is based on a local cop who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) to solve mysterious murder case of a teenage tourist. Producer Sidharth Roy Kapur recently confirmed that the markers are planning to come up with a second season of the show. “You can expect a season two and that’s something the team is working on very hard. With the love the show has received from the audience, we have a lot to live up to and we hope season two matches up to the first one. The characters of Kasturi Dogra and Angad will take things forward from here. There will be Mahadev (Ashutosh Rana) as well. These three characters are the fulcrum of the show. The end of season one gave a hint to it. However, we can’t talk much about part two,” the producer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.