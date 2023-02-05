Here’s how much Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan charges for a film

After working in films like Badlapur, Street Dancer 3D, Sui Dhaaga, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, and October, Varun Dhawan has proved that he is one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. With a career spanning eight years, the actor has played multiple characters and impressed the audience with his acting skills.

In 2017 Varun Dhawan featured in Judwaa 2, a remake of Salman Khan’s iconic film Judwa, which was a massive success at the box office and earned over Rs 200 crore. It was after the success of Judwaa 2 that Varun Dhawan hiked his fee. By how much? And how much was he charging earlier? We have the answers.

As per a 2017 report in ZEE News, Varun Dhawan was charging between Rs 12-15 crores per film. Post the success of Judwaa 2, he decided to increase his fees to Rs 25 crore per film, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle.

However, as per a report by TOI, the actor charged just 50 per cent for Shoojit Sircar’s October. In 2019, India Today reported that for Street Dancer 3D, the actor was paid a massive Rs 33 crore. Varun Dhawan is one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry.

Varun Dhawan’s journey

In 2010, David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan started his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar on his movie My Name Is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. In 2012, he got his first big break with Karan Johar’s coming-of-age romantic comedy Student of the Year. Since then, he has worked in movies across genres including crime thriller, romance, and comedy. Varun Dhawan has a net worth of $26 Million (Rs. 205 Crore).