Here’s how many crores Amazon Prime Video paid for the rights of Pathaan which is releasing on OTT on this date

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback in a full-fledged role with Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Anushka Sharma.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War (2019).

About Pathaan and the characters:

The film revolves around an exiled RAW agent named Pathaan, who is assigned the task to fight a terror organisation named Outfit X that is planning attacks on India. Deepika Padukone is playing an agent from Pakistan who is on a mission and she offers to help Pathaan in his attempt to take down Outfit X. John Abraham is the leader of the terror group.

Also Read Pathaan Movie Review: A box office hit that defies logic

Pathaan was released on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language.

Pathaan OTT rights and release date:

As per Times Now, the OTT rights of Pathaan have already been sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 100 crore, but the date for the film’s digital release is yet to be revealed. However, other reports suggest that the digital premiere will take place three months after the theatrical release, which means we could get to watch the film online in April.