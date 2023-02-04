Here’s how Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s love story started; Know everything here

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding updates: Bollywood is about to witness another grand wedding. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are all set to tie the knot on February 6, sources close to the actors said. In 2010, Karan Johar launched Sidharth Malhotra while Kiara Advani made her acting debut with Fugly in 2014. The couple shared screen space in Shershaah in 2021. Here’s looking at the couple’s love story ahead of their wedding.

How It All Started…

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have always kept tight-lipped about their relationship. For the unversed, it was not the sets of Shershaah where the couple first met. They actually met in 2018 at the wrap-up party of Kiara Advani’s Lust Stories.

In an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Kiara Advani herself confirmed, “We started talking at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories, which we crashed. We casually met. I’ll never forget that night.”

She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than “close friends.”

Also Read Wondering how Shah Rukh Khan built his physique for Pathaan? Know from his fitness trainer

Their First Vacation Together

In 2019, around the New Year, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship rumours first started doing the rounds when they were spotted flying to South Africa. This was after the couple signed their first film together – Shershaah.

Although Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra refrained from sharing pictures of themselves together on social media, it was easy for fans to deduce that they were together. The pictures they shared on their social media handles were from similar locations.

Sharing her sun-kissed pictures from the adventurous safari in South Africa, Kiara Advani captioned them, “Walking safari. #OneWithNature.

Whereas, Sidharth also shared similar pictures on his Instagram account, captioning them, “Starting the year with soaking up the morning sun. Mother Nature at its best!”

During the shoot of Shershaah, the two spent a lot of time together and grew closer.