Here’s how Hombale Films changed the game for cinema in 2022

The box office this year has undoubtedly witnessed some of the ultimate marvels in Indian cinema. While the audience saw a flurry of truly excellent movies in theaters, the credits for the majority of them goes to Hombale films. The production house has effectively carved a niche for itself on the international stage, thanks to some truly strong content-driven films, something no one else in the history of Indian cinema has ever done.

Hombale films had taken complete control of the year 2022. Their first victory at the box office was KGF 2‘s never seen before success with the film opening with Rs 54 core in the Hindi market. Post that, there was a solid uproar of Rocking star Yash which made the franchise even more successful. After this, Hombale films was no longer a regional brand and directly entered the global market, leaving a lasting impression of their conquest.

After conquering the first half of the year, the makers released Kantara in the second half and they continued to fascinate audiences. The storyline of Kantara was new, something Indian audiences had not seen, which is why they quickly captured the market, and it was something no one had anticipated.

Hombale films’ Kantara demonstrated the industry-dominating potential of local stories. They also introduced Rishab Shetty, a brand-new celebrity, a face that the country never knew that they wanted so badly. This film has certainly brought a huge collection at the box office with around Rs 400 crore and is still running successfully in the theaters.

With these two blockbusters, Hombale films have truly created history in the Indian Cinema, proving nobody did it better than them dominating the year with just two films.