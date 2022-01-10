Here’s how ex-wife Sussane Khan wished Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Fans across the world sent their good wishes to the actor.

Bollywood actor Hritik Roshan turned 48 today. Fans across the world sent their good wishes to the actor. Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan too wished the actor on social media. Khan shared a compilation video of Hrithik with their sons. “Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so so lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals,” Sussane wrote.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000, shortly after the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The couple announced their separation in 2013 and filed for divorce the following year. “We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own individual choices. We are parents of two wonderful kids and our responsibility remains to protect and take care of them. Nothing can change that,” the joint statement released by the couple read.

Many Bollywood stars took to social media to extend their warm greetings to the actor on his big day. Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor among others shared a picture of the actor on Instagram along with a sweet birthday note.

Actor Anil Kapoor was all praises for Hrithik. “‘Hrithik you belong to a rare breed of actors .. talented, insanely good looking, exclusively selective and madly passionate about your craft. I have seen you go above and beyond to hone one of the main instruments at an actor’s disposal – your body and your face…You always deliver beyond expectations and it’s going to be an absolute pleasure to share screen space with you in Fighter … Looking forward to Duggu .. Happy Birthday ???? @hrithikroshan’,” Kapoor wrote.