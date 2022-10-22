Here’s a list of R. Balki films that prove he strikes the right chord with his audiences

scorecardresearch
Written by Entertainment Desk
R Balki

R. Balki is a cinematic genius and there are multiple reasons that contribute to this. The ace filmmaker’s cinema is real and slice-of-life and manages to touch down upon delicate subjects with ease. Here’s a look at five of his best movies that struck a chord with the audience: 

1) Chup: Revenge Of The Artist 

Thrillers and especially psychological ones, are hard to come by in Hindi Cinema. R. Balki fans were in for an absolute treat with “Chup: Revenge Of The Artist”. It managed to take the entire nation by storm and was praised by critics too. Starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Bhatt in prominent roles, the narrative follows the gruesome murders of critics, by a vengeful artist spliced with references and the heartbreaking story of the legendary Guru Dutt. The acting and writing were par excellence making it a cinephile’s dream film whilst paying homage to Indian Cinema. 

2) Paa 

Amitabh Bachchan is a phenomenon and one of the most credible actors in the world. The duo of R. Balki and Amitabh Bachchan have delivered sureshot celluloid masterpieces. “Paa” was not only ahead of its time in terms of prosthetics and makeup, but also in terms of storytelling. Helmed by Balki, this unique comedy-drama beautifully encapsulated the relationship of a young boy diagnosed with progeria and his politician father. It handpicked the emotions of out of the audiences and critics as well. 

3) Padman 

Padman was one of the most socially relevant films of recent times. R. Balki’s brilliant storytelling and Akshay Kumar’s acting prowess made this film an absolute winner! It talked about the important subject of menstrual health and hygiene for women, specially in rural areas. The film is based on the life of the social activist and entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. His main aim was to make sanitary pads available to women of all stratums of society at affordable pricing. It received a thumping response from audiences and became a blockbuster. 

4) Cheeni Kum 

It’s a known fact the actor-director combination of Bachchan and Balki is absolute magic and a visual treat for their fans! “Cheeni Kum” was their first collaboration and the storyline was intriguing, fresh and enticing. It is centred around an egoistic chef, his juvenile and terminally ill confidante and his much younger love interest, with a massive age contrast. Powerhouse performances from the star cast inclusive of Tabu and Paresh Rawal and crisp, slice-of-life writing. Balki already had a mammoth fan base in the making, with a debut like Cheeni Kum, leading to it becoming a hit at the box office.

