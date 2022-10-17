scorecardresearch
Here’s a glimpse inside the sets of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rise has created a kind of rage that has never been seen before. Be it the swag of icon star Allu Arjun or the charm of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the film left the audience with a lot of excitement to crave more of it. While keeping the audience’s anticipation intact, the makers […]

Written by Entertainment Desk
While taking to their social media, the makers of Pushpa: The Rule, shared a picture from the sets

Pushpa: The Rise has created a kind of rage that has never been seen before. Be it the swag of icon star Allu Arjun or the charm of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, the film left the audience with a lot of excitement to crave more of it. While keeping the audience’s anticipation intact, the makers announced the second part, Pushpa: The Rule, a few days after the release of Pushpa: The Rise itself. Having heard this, the audience is eagerly waiting to get more information about the second part and now the makers are here with good news for the fans.  

While taking to their social media, the makers shared a picture from the sets of Pushpa: The Rule that captured the behind-the-camera still in which the team can be seen working on the film. With the image, the makers hinted at the progress of the film which is going on in full flow. They jotted down the caption –

“Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow ❤

Icon star @alluarjun, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best 🤙@iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial”

Moreover, talking about the progress of Pushpa: The Rule, the makers have started the filming of the movie on an ausp[icious note with a pooja ceremony in the presence of the team. While the makers have guaranteed the film is going to be bigger and grander, it has also raised the audience’s excitement for its release.

