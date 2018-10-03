Here is the answer that would have won Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 contestant Binita Jain Rs 7 crore

Binita Jain won Rs 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 10. (Source: Twitter)

Over the years, Kaun Banega Crorepati has emerged as a means that allows contestants to fulfil their dreams. On Tuesday, India witnessed another inspiring moment on the show when Binita Jain of Assam created history by becoming the first contestant of the season to win Rs 1 crore on the show. A single mom, Binita works as a tuition teacher and is a mother of two. She played exceedingly well to become the first crorepati of the season but failed to answer the final question that would have fetched her Rs 7 crore.

Binita had exhausted all her lifelines by the 13th question for Rs 50 lakh. She answered the 14th question for Rs 1 crore without any help. Even though Binita knew the right answer to the question, she was nervous due to the risk of losing the prize money.

Had she given the wrong answer, she would have gone home with just Rs 3.20 lakh. She quit the game and walked away with Rs 1 crore prize money.

The question for Rs 7 crore was: “Who invented the first stock ticker in 1867?” The options were – Edward Calahan, Thomas Edison, David Gestetner and Robert Barclay. Binita confessed that she had no idea what a stock ticker is.

So, she took the wise decision and quit the game with Rs 1 crore. After this, host Amitabh Bachchan asked her to choose an answer. She chose option A: Edward Calahan and turns out, it was indeed the right answer. Bachchan called it ‘unbelievable’.

A stock ticker is a device that shows the change in stock prices at various stock exchanges.