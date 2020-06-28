Here are few series that you may binge-watch to soak in the colours of June

The series normalises homosexual relationships and gives out the message that homosexual relationships are as complicated as any other relationship

By Reya Mehrotra

The Half of It

This drama, which released on Netflix recently, captures the love triangle involving Ellie (played by Leah Lewis),

Aster and Paul.Both Ellie and Paul like Aster. The confusion starts when Paul asks Ellie to write love letters to Aster

on his behalf. When Ellie and Aster begin to bond over letters, Paul and Aster decide to meet, but never connect as Paul never wrote letters to her. The confusion keeps mounting in the triangle. When Paul realises that Ellie is a

lesbian, he tells her that it is a ‘sin’ because of his religious upbringing.

Broad City

Currently streaming on Voot Select, the show is a nuanced and realistic tale of love with a super queer representation’ of people. Abbi and Ilana are two perfectly imperfect girls trying to make it in NewYork City. The show follows the daily lives of these two women, making the small and mundane events in their lives interesting. The

critically-acclaimed show has five seasons and is queer, funny and feminist all at the same time. The best part about the show remains that everyone has a fluid sexuality without ascribing to labels. The characters are evolving, realising themselves, forming friendships and falling in love. It unfolds the many layers of friendship through the relationship of Abbi and Ilana.

Love, Victor

The recently premiered American teen drama series focuses on Michael Cimino’s character Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School, who is struggling with his sexual orientation, going through self discovery and adjusting to a new city and school, while facing challenges at home. It is a spin-off of the 2018 drama Love, Simon where the titular character Simon struggled with his sexual identity and kept it hidden from family until a blackmailer threatened to expose him. Simon eventually landed up with Bram, his interest, and they both kissed

each other, marking a happy ending.

Little Fires Everywhere

The miniseries, released this year, brings out a number of themes through its characters, but the noteworthy one is the sexuality of the rebellious Izzy, the youngest daughter of Elena Richardson (played by Reese Witherspoon). She is an outsider,a misfit in her wealthy conservative family. The 15-year-old is also bullied at school because of her queer identity. She eventually grows close to free-spirited Mia Warren, a black woman who rents the apartment of the Richardsons and is a single mother to Pearl. Izzy begins idealising the liberal Mia and tells her mother she would rather have Mia as her mother. After a series of arguments, she packs up her bag and leaves home. The series is based on a 2017 novel of the same name authored by Celeste Ng.

Four More Shots Please

While one can find some gay characters in Bollywood movies, lesbian ones are hardly ever featured. Four More Shots Please changes that and brings lesbian relationships to the fore in both its seasons. The characters of Bani J and Lisa Ray fall in love and decide to get married. The journey of marriage brings forth the issues in their relationship just like it would in any other heterosexual relationship. The series normalises homosexual relationships and gives out the message that homosexual relationships are as complicated as any other relationship. In fact, at times, such relationships tend to get even more difficult, thanks to societal constructs. In the end, we know that the run away bride is not just a heterosexual concept, as one of the brides in a lesbian wedding can back out too.

Made in Heaven

The 2019 series, released on Amazon Prime, spoke volumes about the condition of the LGBTQIAcommunitybefore Section 377 was revoked from the constitution. On finding out that Karan is gay during his teens, his mother beats him up so bad that he never lets the secret out again. To avoid being mocked at, in fact, he calls out his

male crush in high school for being gay. That memory haunts him for years. As an adult, he and his boyfriend are arrested without charges and his privacy has violated by his landlord, all because of his sexuality.

But his ‘truth’ soon comes out and, this time, he stands up for himself and his sexual orientation. The series captures intimately the impact of section 377 on the LGBTQ IA community in India.