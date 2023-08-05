Here are 4 mesmerizing midnight songs for your soothing playlist!

When the clock strikes midnight, and the world around you settles into tranquility, there’s nothing quite like the power of music to enhance the magical atmosphere. Whether you’re unwinding after a long day or embracing the introspective moments, a well-curated midnight playlist can be the perfect companion. Here are four soulful and relaxing songs by super talented musicians that will effortlessly transport you to a state of bliss.

Malal by Munawar:

Malal is a serene and emotionally charged melody crafted by the talented comedian and singer Munawar. Known for his poignant storytelling, Munawar brings his unique perspective to this song, creating a captivating narrative that tugs at the heartstrings. The gentle guitar strums and Munawar’s soul-stirring vocals beautifully blend to create a soothing soundscape that envelops listeners with a sense of calmness. Malal is a perfect choice for those quiet moments when you crave a touch of introspection. The song is sung, composed and penned by Munawar and also features Rashmeet Kaur.

Tum Jab Paas by Prateek Kuhad:

Prateek Kuhad, known for his heartwarming melodies, has a magical way of connecting with listeners through his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. “Tum Jab Paas” is a dreamy composition that evokes feelings of nostalgia and love. The soft acoustic guitar, subtle percussion, and Kuhad’s mesmerizing vocals combine to create a hypnotic experience that will transport you to a realm of tranquility and inner peace.

Baarishein by Anuv Jain:

Anuv Jain’s “Baarishein” is a poetic masterpiece that captures the essence of love and longing. With its gentle piano melody and Jain’s emotive voice, the song creates an ethereal ambiance that perfectly complements late-night musings. The evocative lyrics delve into the complexities of relationships, making “Baarishein” a soul-stirring addition to your midnight playlist.

Dooriyan by Dino James:

Dooriyan is a heartfelt ballad that explores the emotions associated with distance and separation. The song’s soulful blend of acoustic elements and James’s heartfelt rap seamlessly come together, leaving listeners in awe of the artist’s raw talent and ability to tell compelling stories through his music. “Dooriyan” is the ideal track to add depth and emotion to your late-night contemplations.