Thrilled by the idea of getting to watch the much-awaited sequels to your favourite blockbuster hits? Get ready to buckle up for a ride that will leave you on the edge of your seats. The beloved characters that captured your hearts are back are set to return and this time, the stakes are higher than ever before.

With stunning visuals, heart-pumping action, and a storyline that will keep you guessing until the very end, these sequels are anticipated to be bigger and better than its predecessor. In this article, without any further ado, we will take a look at some of the much-anticipated Indian movies that fans have been waiting for eagerly!

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

After almost two decades, the creators of the 2001 blockbuster movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, are ready to make a sequel. The first film helped establish the lead actors’ careers in the entertainment industry, and the announcement of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has generated a buzz among cinema enthusiasts. The movie is expected to be released on August 11, 2023.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan, who made an extended cameo in Pathaan, is gearing up to launch the third installment of the Tiger franchise this year. The upcoming movie, directed by Maneesh Sharma and the fifth in the YRF spy universe, will cast Emraan Hashmi as the primary antagonist.

The much-awaited Tiger 3, featuring Katrina Kaif reprising her role from the previous installments, is slated to hit the screens on November 10, 2023.

Hera Pheri 3

Despite facing initial difficulties, the producers of Hera Pheri 3 have managed to secure the participation of Akshay Kumar once again. Kumar has even filmed a promotional video alongside co-stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, a picture from the sets recently went viral. However, the script has yet to be finalized, and filming is anticipated to commence in October.

Singham 3

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty, the prosperous actor-director duo, are ready to team up once more for the third installment of their popular cop series – Singham. Devgn has confirmed their partnership for Singham 3 through a tweet, saying, “Made a good start to the New Year with #RohitShetty’s narration of Singham Again. The script I heard is. God willing this will be our 11th blockbuster.” Additionally, actress Deepika Padukone is set to join Rohit Shetty’s cop franchise with Singham 3.

OMG 2

Besides Hera Pheri 3, Akshay Kumar has yet another sequel in the works. The 55-year-old actor is set to collaborate once again with his Bachchhan Paandey co-star Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam for the sequel to OMG: Oh My God. According to veteran actor Govind Namdeo, who will be reprising his role from the first installment, “Everything is new in the second part – be it the plot, the story and the characters. Only two actors have been retained from the first part. It is me and Akshay Kumar. The rest are new actors.” The upcoming sequel, which is written and directed by Amit Rai, is expected to hit theaters later this year.

Pushpa: The Rule

Allu Arjun, the heartthrob of Tollywood who impressed both critics and movie lovers with his outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise, is now preparing to release a sequel to the thrilling entertainer. The sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, will continue from where the first part ended, and Arjun has already begun filming with Rashmika Mandanna. In addition to Arjun and Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his role from the first installment in this sequel.

Fukrey 3

Fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming third installment of the popular comedy franchise ‘Fukrey’, as the makers prepare to bring back Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Richa Chadha for the next movie. While Ali Fazal was a part of the first two movies, he won’t be able to join the cast for the third due to other commitments. The film, directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, is scheduled for release later this year.