Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal will be joined by new actors in comedy-drama; Details inside

All the millennials, get ready to re-live your favorite comedy flick from childhood. Hera Pheri, first released in the year 2000 has a special place in our hearts. The movie engrossed Rs 17.8 crores, which was a substantial collection in that era.

The raw and relatable punches from Raju portrayed by Akshay Kumar, the naivety of Shyam enacted by Suniel Shetty, and the slapstick demeanor of Paresh Rawal as Ganpat can still put smiles on our faces.

The movie saw such an immense success that it is still available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Voot to binge on, 23 years after its release. After a massive public demand, the filmmakers decided to put out another installation of the classic comedy hit film.

The original cast including Akshat Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal will be adjoined by Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, and more to bring together this wholesome comedy. This project will be directed by Neeraj Vora and produced by Feroz Nadiadwala.

Hera Pheri 3 has been making news after rumors of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar began to circulate on the internet, but apparently, he walked out of the project. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt confirmed his involvement in Hera Pheri 3, portraying the role of a gangster, during a press conference earlier this year. “Yeah, I am doing the film,” he said. It will be thrilling to shoot with the entire crew. It’s a fantastic franchise, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it”.