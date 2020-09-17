  • MORE MARKET STATS

HC seeks Centre’s stand on Rakul Preet’s plea against media reports connecting her to Rhea Chakraborty case

By: |
September 17, 2020 1:14 PM

Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharti and the Press Council of India, seeking their stand on the actor's petition.

Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty drug case, Delhi High Court, Prasar Bharti, PCI,latest news on rakul preet singhJustice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharti and the Press Council of India, seeking their stand on the actor's petition. (Photo source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre on actor Rakul Preet Singh’s plea to stop media reports from connecting her with the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prasar Bharti and the Press Council of India, seeking their stand on the actor’s petition.

Related News

The court also asked the authorities to treat her plea as a representation and take a decision on it before the next date of hearing on October 15.

It also expressed hope that “media houses would show restraint in their reports and would abide by the cable TV regulations, program code and various guidelines, statutory and self regulatory, while making any reports with regard to the petitioner” (Rakul Preet).

The actor, represented by advocate Aman Hingorani, has claimed in her plea that Rhea Chakraborty had already retracted the statement in which she was allegedly named and yet the media reports were connecting her to the case.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. HC seeks Centre’s stand on Rakul Preet’s plea against media reports connecting her to Rhea Chakraborty case
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Congress councillor proposes to name street in south Delhi after Sushant Singh Rajput
2Sushant case: NCB probe team member tests COVID-19 positive
3Digital is the future; Covid-19 baggage slowing down M&E revival: Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director, SAB Group