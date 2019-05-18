HBO plots what’s next as ‘Game of Thrones’ era comes to an end

So, HBO. What else you got? On Sunday night, the network airs the finale of \u201cGame of Thrones,\u201d its most-popular show ever, leaving a programming void big enough for a dragon to fly through. Even HBO comedian John Oliver joked this month about the network\u2019s anxiety after the fantasy series completes its eighth and final season. \u201cIn two weeks\u2019 time this network is so deeply f--ed,\u201d Oliver said. But HBO executives have known for a while this day would come, and have been filling their pipeline with ambitious new shows, including a \u201cGame of Thrones\u201d prequel, to keep subscribers happy. Under new owner AT&T Inc., the network is boosting its original programming slate by 50 percent this year, creating more chances for another blockbuster. \u201cWe do have a culture of nurturing talent and spending on talent, and we want a creator\u2019s vision to come to life,\u201d Casey Bloys, HBO\u2019s president of programming, said in an interview. \u201cWe\u2019ll spend the money to do that.\u201d In 2019, the network boosted production of scripted programming to 150 hours from 100 hours, an increase that Bloys said had been planned for several years. HBO has hired more people in development and production to shepherd that larger slate. Finding another hit on the order of \u201cGame of Thrones\u201d won\u2019t be easy, especially with about 500 scripted TV shows fighting for attention industrywide. The era of streaming has ratcheted up the pressure on HBO in new ways. Competitors like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu are churning out more ambitious programming and competing for a finite amount of consumers\u2019 leisure time and money. At the same time, it\u2019s gotten easier to drop HBO if a show such as \u201cGame of Thrones\u201d is all you want to see. Instead of spending time on the phone with a Comcast or DirecTV representative, a viewer can cancel HBO online with just a click, according to Rich Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG Research. As one Twitter user wrote, \u201cThe only good thing about Game of Thrones ending is that I can finally cancel my HBO subscription.\u201d HBO has about 140 million subscribers globally, including around 50 million in the U.S., according to a network spokesman. Of the domestic total, more than 7 million subscribe through the online version HBO Now. Streaming Service Finding new hits becomes even more important for AT&T as HBO becomes the linchpin of an upcoming online service. The potential for viewing on smartphones and tablets was a big reason why the phone giant spent $85 billion to acquire HBO\u2019s parent, Time Warner. The online service, which will debut later this year, will also include Warner Bros. films, like \u201cThe Lord of the Rings,\u201d and TV shows, possibly including the hit \u201cFriends,\u201d a Netflix favorite. \u201cWe\u2019ve got a lot of really great content coming online as \u2018Game of Thrones\u2019 winds down,\u201d AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson said at a recent investor conference. \u201cAnd that\u2019s really the key here. We\u2019re going to have to step up our investment.\u201d HBO has faced doubters before after a popular show ended. Over a decade ago, \u201cThe Sopranos\u201d and \u201cSex and the City\u201d finished their runs, and entertainment journalists were saying the network\u2019s cupboard looked bare. Some HBO rivals even called the channel \u201cHB-Over.\u201d Then came \u201cGirls,\u201d \u201cVeep\u201d and \u201cGame of Thrones\u201d - and enough Emmys to silence the critics. \u201cThrones\u201d has accounted for 47 of them. But the executive who led HBO through those years is gone. Network chief Richard Plepler, who greenlit \u201cGame of Thrones,\u201d resigned earlier this year as part of a broader corporate reshuffling after AT&T took control of Time Warner. HBO Veteran HBO\u2019s creative leader today is Bloys, a 15-year veteran who faces the daunting challenge of increasing HBO\u2019s output while maintaining the network\u2019s reputation for quality. \u201cThere\u2019s certainly room to push at what would historically be considered HBO, but the one thing that doesn\u2019t change is the quality,\u201d he said. \u201c2019 is a good example of what we can do with more resources and more programming.\u201d AT&T\u2019s commitment to boosting HBO\u2019s budget is allowing the network\u2019s programmers to try new shows that reach younger audiences. Bloys cited \u201cEuphoria,\u201d a series that follows a group of high school students. It\u2019s among the youngest-skewing shows HBO has ever made, he said. As for the subscriber tally, it has climbed when new seasons of \u201cGame of Thrones\u201d kicked off and dipped when they ended. But the expectation over time, Bloys said, \u201cis there will be a net increase.\u201d Industry observers say HBO has an impressive lineup on the horizon. Next month, \u201cBig Little Lies\u201d returns with Meryl Streep joining the cast. New seasons of \u201cSuccession,\u201d \u201cBallers,\u201d \u201cSilicon Valley,\u201d \u201cThe Deuce\u201d and \u201cWestworld,\u201d along with a \u201cDeadwood\u201d film are around the corner, as well as a new show produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. \u201cDespite its relatively low output volume, HBO has the strongest programming slate of any traditional or digital network,\u201d said Matthew Ball, the former head of strategy at Amazon Studios. \u201cWhen Richard Plepler left HBO, he also left AT&T with a pipeline that will deliver for years.\u201d