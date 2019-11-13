HBO Max: TR Knight joins the series ‘The Flight Attendant’

Knight was recently seen in the Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein chapters of National Geographic’s “Genius” series. (Reuters)

“Grey’s Anatomy” alum TR Knight is on board HBO Max’s thriller drama “The Flight Attendant”, fronted by Kaley Cuoco. The series is based on Chris Bohjalian’s novel and features Cuoco as the title character, Cassie, who wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man and is clueless about it. Knight will star as Davey, Cassie’s older brother who disagrees with her life choices and is frustrated his sister remembers their childhood differently.

ALSO READ | Robert De Niro to be honoured with 2019 SAG Life Achievement Award

Knight was recently seen in the Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein chapters of National Geographic’s “Genius” series. “The Flight Attendant” also stars Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Zosia Mamet, Merle Dandridge and Griffin Matthews. Cuoco is also executive producing.